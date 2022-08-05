Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 5, 2022 / 11:20 AM

Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs

By Annie Martin
1/5
Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Anitta will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- MTV has announced a first round of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The network said Friday that Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco will take the stage at the awards show in August.

Advertisement

Anitta will make her VMAs main-stage debut with a performance of her single "Envolver," which is nominated in the Best Latin category.

Balvin will premiere his song "Nivel de Perreo" featuring Columbian artist Ryan Castro, while Panic! at the Disco will debut their new single "Middle of a Breakup."

Marshmello and Khalid will perform their song "Numb," released in June.

This year's VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW.

Advertisement

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles both have six nominations, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are all up for five awards.

Read More

2022 awards show schedule: How to watch Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
Music // 13 minutes ago
John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- John Legend released "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie, a song from his forthcoming album "Legend."
Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation returned with the album "Forever 1" and a music video for their song of the same name.
The Killers return with new single 'Boy'
Music // 1 hour ago
The Killers return with new single 'Boy'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Killers released "Boy," their first single since the album "Pressure Machine."
Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benny Blanco, K-pop group BTS and Snoop Dogg released a single and music video for the new song "Bad Decisions."
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Music // 2 hours ago
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake has rescheduled his upcoming Young Money reunion concert after previously testing positive for COVID-19.
Yungblud releases new hype song 'The Emperor' for college football season
Music // 3 hours ago
Yungblud releases new hype song 'The Emperor' for college football season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- British singer Yungblud has released a new single that will be used as the official anthem for the upcoming college football season on ESPN.
Lady A postpones concert tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety
Music // 5 hours ago
Lady A postpones concert tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music band Lady A has announced it is postponing its planned concert tour until next year.
Kang Daniel films 'Upside Down' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 1 day ago
Kang Daniel films 'Upside Down' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his "Upside Down" music video.
Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation released a preview of their video for "Forever 1," the title track from their forthcoming album.
Bruno Mars to open Sydney's rebuilt Allianz Stadium in October
Music // 2 days ago
Bruno Mars to open Sydney's rebuilt Allianz Stadium in October
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pop star Bruno Mars is set to headline the opening of the rebuilt Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, this October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman
Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman
Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future
Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
HBO Max, Discovery+ to merge into one service in summer 2023
HBO Max, Discovery+ to merge into one service in summer 2023
Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series
Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement