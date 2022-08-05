Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs

1/5

Anitta will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- MTV has announced a first round of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The network said Friday that Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco will take the stage at the awards show in August. Advertisement

Anitta will make her VMAs main-stage debut with a performance of her single "Envolver," which is nominated in the Best Latin category.

Balvin will premiere his song "Nivel de Perreo" featuring Columbian artist Ryan Castro, while Panic! at the Disco will debut their new single "Middle of a Breakup."

Get ready to dance!! @JBALVIN is performing at the 2022 #VMAs! Watch his performance LIVE on 8/28 at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/krTQx0tMiw— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 5, 2022

Marshmello and Khalid will perform their song "Numb," released in June.

BREAKING NEWS @PanicAtTheDisco will be returning to the #VMAs stage! Come party with us, 8/28 at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/F7qPZwcH5X— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 5, 2022

This year's VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles both have six nominations, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are all up for five awards.