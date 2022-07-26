MTV VMAs: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X lead 2022 nominees

July 26 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
This year's ceremony will take place Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
|Advertisement
July 26 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. This year's ceremony will take place Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
July 26 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
This year's ceremony will take place Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the nominees with seven nominations each. Harlow and Lil Nas X's duet "Industry Baby" is nominated in five different categories, including Video of the Year.
Doja Cat and Harry Styles both have six nominations, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are all up for five awards.
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations include:
Video of the Year
Doja Cat, "Woman"
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
Ed Sheeran, "Shivers"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Brutal"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"
Artist of the Year
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of the Year
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Billie Eilish, "Happier Than Ever"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
Elton John, Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
Elton John, Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, "Sweetest Pie"
Post Malone, The Weeknd, "One Right Now"
Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, "La Fama"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Best Pop
Billie Eilish, "Happier Than Ever"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
Ed Sheeran, "Shivers"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Traitor"
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem, Snoop Dogg, "From the D 2 the LBC"
Future ft. Drake, Tems, "Wait for U"
Kendrick Lamar, "N95"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, "Do We Have a Problem?"
Pusha T, "Diet Coke"
Best Rock
Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Jack White, "Taking Me Back"
Muse, "Won't Stand Down"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Shinedown, "Planet Zero"
Three Days Grace, "So Called Life"
See a full list of nominations here.