Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 is SuperM's Super One: The 1st Album, followed by Joji's Nectar at No. 3, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 4 and Deftones' Ohms at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 6, Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 7, Carrie Underwood's My Gift at No. 8, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Top at No. 9 and Tory Lanez's Daystar at No. 10.