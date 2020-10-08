Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The animated movie Soul, with a voice cast led by Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, is set to premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 25, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Foxx plays Joe Gardner, an aspiring jazz musician and middle school band teacher whose soul is separated from his body right before his big break.

Advertisement

Joe receives help from a fellow soul named 22, voiced by Tina Fey, as he desperately attempts to return to his body.

The voice cast also includes Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad.

Pete Docter and Kemp Powers directed the film.

Soul was initially set to open in theaters in June, but that date was postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News that the film would bypass a theatrical release in favor of a streaming debut was announced after several other movies' releases -- including No Time to Die, West Side Story and Dune -- were delayed until next year.

It also comes after CineWorld said it would close indefinitely hundreds of cinemas in Britain and United States due to a lack of new content from studios that might lure moviegoers back to theaters.