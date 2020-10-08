Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the sci-fi drama, Snowpiercer, is set to premiere Jan. 25, TNT said Thursday.

Based on a 1982 graphic novel and a 2013 film of the same name, the show stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Rowan Blanchard and Sean Bean.

It is about the passengers of a perpetually moving train that circumnavigates a frozen Earth.

"In Season 2, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton (Diggs) and to Mr. Wilford (Bean,) who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing," a news release noted.

"While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity."

Season 1 will be available to binge starting Jan. 1 on HBO Max.

Your conductor has returned. ️ SEASON TWO of #Snowpiercer is coming to @TNTDrama JANUARY 25. pic.twitter.com/rSmBiMlpmE— Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) October 8, 2020