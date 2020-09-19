Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Big Sean's Detroit 2 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 3, 6ix9ine's TattleTales at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the Hamilton stage musical cast album at No. 6, Lil Baby's My Baby at No. 7, Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 8, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 9 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 10.