July 1 (UPI) -- Rock band Evanescence is back with new music.

The group released the song "The Game is Over" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In the new song, Amy Lee sings about rejecting unfair rules in a game where she is forced to pretend.

"I want it all or I want nothing at all / Maybe I can / Change me into something I believe in / Change me so I don't have to pretend / Your sweet words mean nothing, save your breath / The game is over," she sings.

Lee said in a statement that "The Game is Over" is about being tired of pretending.

"This song is about being sick of the facade," the singer said. "The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what's socially acceptable, or what's not going to make you unpleasant or too 'weird' to be around."

"'The Game is Over' is a promise to myself and out loud that I'm going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside -- not lock her up because she can't be contained anymore. It's also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside," she added.

Evanescence will release a music video for "The Game is Over" on Friday. The song is the second single to debut from the band's forthcoming fifth studio album, The Bitter Truth. The group released a first single, "Wasted on You," in April.

The Bitter Truth is expected to be released in the fall. The album is Evanescence's first since Synthesis, released in November 2017.