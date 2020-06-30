June 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series Cursed.

The streaming service shared a new trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Katherine Langford as Nimue, the future Lady of the Lake.

Cursed is a reimagining of Arthurian legend told from Nimue's perspective. The series is based on Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler's illustrated novel.

The preview shows Nimue (Langford) and other magic users face violence and persecution from the Red Paladins, a group who wish to extinguish magic forever. Nimue is tasked with delivering the legendary sword Excalibur to the wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård).

"The sword is cursed. It will corrupt all who wield it," one person says.

Nimue is joined on her journey by the young mercenary Arthur (Devon Terrell).

"You are not some fragile maid. You are a warrior," someone tells Nimue.

Cursed is created by Miller and Wheeler, who serve as executive producers. The series co-stars Peter Mullan, Daniel Sharman, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Sebastian Armesto.

Netflix previously shared first look photos for the series in May and an official trailer earlier this month.

Cursed premieres July 17.