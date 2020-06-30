June 30 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Irene and Seulgi are teasing their forthcoming EP.

The K-pop stars shared teasers for Monster, their first mini album as the Red Velvet subunit Irene & Seulgi, Tuesday on Twitter.

One video teaser shows closeup shots of Irene and Seulgi's faces against colorful backgrounds. Another shows the pair holding pinkies against the same backdrops.

Irene and Seulgi also shared a teaser photo that shows them wearing matching wide-brimmed floppy hats.

Irene & Seulgi will release Monster on July 6. Red Velvet's agency, SM Entertainment, had confirmed plans for the subunit in April.

"Seulgi and Irene are preparing their first album," the company said.

Red Velvet also consists of Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is known for the singles "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy," and last released the compilation album The ReVe Festival: Finale in December.