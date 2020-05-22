May 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Suga is back with new solo music.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released the mixtape D-2 and a music video for the single "Daechwita" under the alter ego Agust D on Friday.

Daechwita is a genre of traditional Korean military marching music. In the "Daechwita" video, Suga mixes traditional and modern imagery while playing two different characters.

In addition, the "Daechwita" video features cameos from BTS members Jin and Jungkook.

BTS shared photos from the video shoot on Twitter.

D-2 features 10 songs, including collaborations with BTS member RM, Korean artists NiiHwa and Nell, and American singer Max. The mixtape is available to download or stream.

Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, said in an interview with Time that Agust D allows him to show "a more raw side" of himself. The new mixtape incorporates different styles, including trap, hip-hop, rock and pop.

"It's more that I made the music I wanted to make, rather than fixating on attempting something new," Suga said. "I'm not too picky on genre or crossovers between them. What's good is good, and it's up to the listeners to judge."

Suga and BTS released the album Map of the Soul: 7 in February. The group will release the Japanese album Map of the Soul 7: The Journey in July, but has postponed its remaining 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.