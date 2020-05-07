BTS performs on "Good Morning America" in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

BTS performs on New Year's Eve at Times Square in New York in December. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

BTS will release "Map of the Soul 7: The Journey," featuring the new song "Stay Gold," on July 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will release a new Japanese album in July.

The K-pop group announced the album, titled Map of the Soul 7: The Journey, on its Japanese fan club page Thursday.

Map of the Soul 7: The Journey features two new songs: "Stay Gold," the theme song of the Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth - DNA Science Investigation, and "Your Eyes Tell," composed by BTS member Jungkook.

The album also features Japanese versions of the group's songs "Boy with Luv," "Make It Right," "Dionysus," "Idol," "Airplane Pt. 2," "Fake Love," "Black Swan" and "On."

Map of the Soul 7: The Journey is slated for release July 15.

The new album is BTS' fourth Japanese release, following Wake Up, Youth and Face Yourself. The group released its fourth Korean studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February.

In April, BTS postponed its remaining 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The group will take part in YouTube's upcoming Dear Class of 2020 special for graduating seniors.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.