May 20 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Park Ji-hoon is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 20-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the boy band Wanna One, shared a preview Wednesday of his video for the song "Wing."

The teaser shows Park driving a classic red pickup through the desert. There is also a small clip of the singer performing with backup dancers.

"Wing" is the title track from Park's forthcoming solo EP, The W. Park will release the EP and the full "Wing" video May 26.

Park shared a tracklist for the EP on Monday. The EP features six songs: "On the Rise," "Wing," "BPM," "Driving," Paradise" and "Let's Love."

Park came to fame with Wanna One, which disbanded in 2018. His former bandmate Kang Daniel released a music video for the solo song "2U" in March.