May 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is cancelling its 2020 tour of North America.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, announced Friday on Twitter that it is cancelling the North American leg of its Neo City: The Awards tour due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"NCTzens! I'm very sad to say that because of the current situation we will be having to cancel the North American tour. We know that you guys were looking forward to the new tour as much as us," NCT member Johnny said in the post.

"We'll make sure to keep you guys smiling one way or another, and make sure that the next time we tour it'll be the most magical. Thank you guys always, stay safe, stay healthy. We love you," the singer added.

The North American leg of the tour was slated to begin June 5 in New York, N.Y., and end June 21 in Seattle, Wash.

NCT 127 released its second studio album, Neo Zone, in March. The album features the singles "Dreams Come True" and "Kick It," which NCT 127 released a dance practice video for in March.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. Another NCT subunit, NCT Dream, released the EP Reload in April.