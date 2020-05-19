May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a video Tuesday for the song "Punch."

The video shows NCT 127 perform a hard-hitting dance routine. The video opens with the members wearing coordinating black studded leather outfits.

"Punch" is a new single from NCT's album #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round, also released Tuesday. The album is a repackaged version of Neo Zone, released in March.

NCT 127 performed "Punch" for the first time during its Beyond the Origin concert live stream over the weekend.

NCT 127 announced last week that it is canceling its 2020 tour of North America due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The tour was slated to begin June 5 in New York.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. Another NCT subunit, NCT Dream, released the EP Reload in April.