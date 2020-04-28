April 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is postponing its remaining 2020 tour dates.

The K-pop group confirmed Tuesday that it is suspending the entirety of its Map of the Soul world tour due to public health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS previously postponed the North American leg of the tour, which was slated to begin April 25, and a concert in Seoul. The new cancellations include shows across Europe and Asia.

"Due to the nature of BTS concerts, involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place," BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Moreover, it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin," the company added. "Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule."

Big Hit Entertainment said it will keep fans updated on the rescheduled dates.

"Big Hit Entertainment will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin," the agency said.

BTS held a Bang Bang Con streaming event for fans last week featuring past concert footage.

BTS shared a first trailer for its WeVerse docuseries, Break the Silence, on Tuesday. The series gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the group's Love Yourself world tour, and premieres on the WeVerse app May 12.