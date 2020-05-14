May 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a preview for the EP, Dream Chapter: Eternity, on Thursday.

The teaser video features photos of the members and clips of their new songs.

TXT will release Dream Chapter: Eternity on May 18. The group previously released a tracklist for the EP, which features "Drama," "Can't You See Me," "Eternally" and three other songs.

TXT shared teasers for its "Can't You See Me" music video featuring Beomgyu and Yeonjun last week. The group released a new preview of the video Monday.

TXT released its debut EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, in March 2019, and its debut studio album, The Dream Chapter: Magic, in October. The group consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Heuning Kai.