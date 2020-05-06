May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group, aka Tomorrow X Together, released clips Wednesday of its video for "Can't You See Me" featuring TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun.

Beomgyu's teaser shows the 19-year-old singer gazing into the camera. Yeonjun's teaser also captures the 20-year-old singer giving a moody look.

"Can't You See Me?" appears on TXT's forthcoming EP, The Dream Chapter: Eternity. The group will release the EP and the full music video May 18.

TXT shared concept photos for The Dream Chapter: Eternity Wednesday on Twitter. The pictures show the members wearing different coordinating outfits, including pajamas.

TXT posted cover art and a tracklist for the EP on Tuesday.

TXT released its debut EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, in March 2019, and its debut studio album, The Dream Chapter: Magic, in October. The group also consists of Soobin, Taehyun and Heuning Kai.