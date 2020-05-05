May 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is sharing new details about its forthcoming EP.

The K-pop group, aka Tomorrow X Together, posted cover art and a tracklist for the EP, titled The Dream Chapter: Eternity, Tuesday on Twitter.

The cover art features the EP's title and the group's new logo, white and green symbol of two interlocking rings.

The Dream Chapter: Eternity features six songs, including "Drama," "Can't You See Me" and "Eternally." TXT has yet to announce which song will be the EP's single.

TXT announced the EP in a video teaser last week.

TXT released its debut EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, in March 2019. The group released its debut studio album, The Dream Chapter: Magic, in October.

TXT is the first group to debut from Big Hit Entertainment since BTS. The group consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Heuning Kai.