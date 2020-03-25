March 25 (UPI) -- Luke Combs covered a song by fellow country music singer Chris Stapleton while taking on the #DeepCutsChallenge.

Combs, 30, performed an acoustic version of Stapleton's debut single, "What Are You Listening To?", in an Instagram Live video Tuesday.

Combs was nominated by Morgan Wallen to take part in the #DeepCutsChallenge, which challenges artists to perform a song they love that is lesser-known. Tim McGraw created the social media challenge last week.

"A few nights ago @morganwallen challenged me to the #DeepCutsChallenge. I decided to do 'What're You Listening To' by @chrisstapleton," Combs wrote on Instagram. "This may not technically be a deep cut but it's a song that didn't get as much credit as I think it deserved."

"Chris, I'm sorry I messed up the bridge, don't hate me," he added.

Combs said "What Are You Listening To?" was a favorite of his in college.

"I used to play this song in college a bunch. It's just always been one of my favorites of his," he said in the video.

Combs nominated Vince Gill to participate in the #DeepCutsChallenge.

Combs covered Tracy Chapman's hit song "Fast Car" during a live stream concert for fans last week. The singer is one of several musical artists to perform for fans from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hope you guys are all staying safe out there," he said during the concert. "It's awesome that we have stuff like this to be able to see each other."

Combs released his second studio album, What You See is What You Get, in February. He added fall dates to his 2020 tour in February, but has canceled several shows amid concerns about COVID-19.