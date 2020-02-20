Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is adding 19 new dates to his 2020 tour.

The 29-year-old country music singer shared plans Thursday on Instagram to extend his What You See is What You Get tour featuring special guests Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.

The new leg begins Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and ends Dec. 4 in Boston, Mass. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28.

Combs also said he will perform in the round, following the lead of fellow country acts George Strait, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood.

"Adding more dates to the WYSIWYG Tour! Wanted more of y'all to have an opportunity to come, so we're putting the stage in the middle of the floor to open up all of the seats in each venue!" Combs wrote.

Combs kicked off the WYSIWYG tour this month. The tour was initially slated to end in April but was previously extended into July.

What You See is What You Get takes its name from Combs' second studio album, released in November. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Here's a list of the new dates for the WYSIWYG tour:

Sept. 19 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Sept. 22 - New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

Sept. 25 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 - Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum

Oct. 2 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Oct. 3 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Danny Sanford Premiere Center

Oct. 15 - Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Arena

Oct. 17 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Oct. 20 - Billings, Mont., at MetraPark - First Interstate Arena

Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 24 - Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena

Nov. 6 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Nov. 7 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Nov. 19 - Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Nov. 20 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at BB&T Arena

Nov. 21 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Dec. 1 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Dec. 4 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden