Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is adding 19 new dates to his 2020 tour.
The 29-year-old country music singer shared plans Thursday on Instagram to extend his What You See is What You Get tour featuring special guests Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.
The new leg begins Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and ends Dec. 4 in Boston, Mass. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28.
Combs also said he will perform in the round, following the lead of fellow country acts George Strait, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood.
"Adding more dates to the WYSIWYG Tour! Wanted more of y'all to have an opportunity to come, so we're putting the stage in the middle of the floor to open up all of the seats in each venue!" Combs wrote.
Combs kicked off the WYSIWYG tour this month. The tour was initially slated to end in April but was previously extended into July.
What You See is What You Get takes its name from Combs' second studio album, released in November. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Here's a list of the new dates for the WYSIWYG tour:
Sept. 19 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
Sept. 22 - New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
Sept. 25 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Sept. 26 - Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum
Oct. 2 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
Oct. 3 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Danny Sanford Premiere Center
Oct. 15 - Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Arena
Oct. 17 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Oct. 20 - Billings, Mont., at MetraPark - First Interstate Arena
Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 24 - Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena
Nov. 6 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Nov. 7 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Nov. 19 - Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Nov. 20 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at BB&T Arena
Nov. 21 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
Dec. 1 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Dec. 4 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden