March 18 (UPI) -- Country music singer Luke Combs performed Tracy Chapman's song "Fast Car" and a new song of his own during a live stream concert.

The 30-year-old recording artist covered Chapman's hit and debuted the new song "What Do You Do When It Rains?" during an Instagram Live concert Tuesday.

Combs is one of several musical artists to perform live stream concerts for fans as many people stay home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hope you guys are all staying safe out there," Combs says in the video. "It's awesome that we have stuff like this to be able to see each other. I'm gonna play a couple songs for you tonight, just try to take your mind off things a little bit and have a little fun for myself."

Combs started with a cover of "Fast Car," the lead single from Chapman's debut, self-titled album, released in 1988. He then performed his new song "What Do You Do When It Rains?"

"I spent some time before this whole crazy quarantine thing writing songs for a couple of weeks at the beach," Combs shared. "I wrote this with my buddies James McNair and Mr. Reid Isbell."

Combs said his fiancée, Nicole Hocking, helped inspire the song and its title during a rainy day at the beach.

Combs also performed his songs "When It Rains It Pours" and "Hurricane."

Combs released his second studio album, What You See is What You Get, in November. He added fall dates to his accompanying tour in February, but has canceled several concerts due to concerns about coronavirus.

Singer John Legend also performed an Instagram Live concert Tuesday. During the show, Legend confirmed he will release a new album this year.