March 24 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Maren Morris is a new mom.

The 29-year-old country music star and her husband, singer Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child, son Hayes Andrew, on Monday.

Morris shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Hurd with their baby boy.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," she captioned the post.

Hurd posted two of the same pictures on his own account.

"Hayes Hurd. 3-23-20," he wrote.

Lauren Alaina, Mandy Moore, Jessie James Decker, Lea Michele and other stars congratulated the couple in the comments.

"Congrats!!! What a great name! Hope you all are doing great!! Xoxoxo," Moore wrote.

"Congratulations! Best thing in the world!! he's perfect," Decker said.

Morris and Hurd celebrate their second wedding anniversary Tuesday. The couple announced in October that they were expecting their first child together, with Morris referencing her album Girl.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one," she wrote on Instagram.

Morris wore "baby blue" to the Country Music Association Awards in November amid her pregnancy. She is nominated for five awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards, which were rescheduled this week for Sept. 16.

Morris released Girl in March 2019. She is slated to begin a North American tour in June that features Hurd, James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.