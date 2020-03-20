March 20 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini released on Friday her self-titled studio album, Kelsea.

The release features 13 tracks including single "Homecoming Queen?," "The Other Girl" featuring Halsey, "Love and Hate" which was co-written by Ed Sheeran and "Half of My Hometown" featuring Kenny Chesney.

Ballerini co-wrote every song and served as a producer alongside Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Jesse Frasure.

Kelsea is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music. Amazon Music, Pandora, YouTube Music, Tidal and Deezer.

Ballerini last released Unapologetically in 2017.

"I just want y'all to know this release week is going to look pretty different than I had hoped and planned for. I wanted there to be so many face to face opportunities to perform these songs for you the first time and hug as many of you as humanly possible. Unfortunately, due to the current global situation we aren't able to do many of things I had up my sleeve," Ballerini said in a statement.

Ballerini said she had 21 days of straight travel planned to visit her favorite TV shows and radio stations and see her fans.

"But what I care most about is getting this album to you and keeping everyone safe in the process. I know music can bring some peace and joy when everything feels a bit out of control. I hope my music can help bring that to you. I promise to find ways to reimagine our surprises and plans as soon as it's safe," she continued.

Ballerini performed "The Other Girl" onstage with Halsey as part of CMT's Crossroads series. A video of the performance was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday.

Crossroads features country stars collaborating with artists from across other musical genres. The full episode featuring Ballerini and Halsey will air on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT on CMT.