Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini will return with a new album in March.

The 26-year-old country music singer shared details about the album, Kelsea, in a press release Friday and a music video for the new song "LA."

Ballerini will release Kelsea, her third studio album, March 20. In addition to "LA," the album includes the single "Homecoming Queen," which Ballerini released in September.

"As I grow up, as a woman and an artist, I've felt myself changing my perspective, from my view on love and life, to how love and life make me feel. Naturally that turns more personal, more therapeutic, and more rewarding," Ballerini said in a statement.

"This album is honest, it's country, it's experimental, it's fun, it's introspective, and it's 100% me," she added. "It's the album that puts us on a first name basis."

The "LA" video shows Ballerini exploring Los Angeles as she sings about her "love and hate relationship" with the city. Ballerini said on Instagram the song is "the most vulnerable thing" she's publicly shared.

"i wrote this song alone on a bathroom floor in Los Angeles last year feeling equal parts like somebody and nobody, surrounded and completely alone, inspired and terrified, on top of the world and filled to the brim with anxiety," the singer wrote.

"it's not cool to talk about feeling cool. but it's honest. and I'm really proud of every word of it," she said.

Ballerini is known for the singles "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Dibs," "Peter Pan," "Legends" and "Miss Me More," and last released the album Unapologetically in 2017. She will perform at Faster Horses country music festival in Brooklyn, Mich., in July.