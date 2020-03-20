March 20 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, titled After Hours, on Friday.

The project is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Pandora, Soundcloud and Deezer.

After Hours contains 14 tracks including the album's title track, "Heartless" and "Blinding Light."

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, Metro Boomin, Lopatin, Max Martin, Frank Dukes and Illangelo contributed to After Hours.

The Weeknd recently released a short film for the album which features the singer traversing the streets of Los Angeles with injuries after performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Weeknd last released an EP in March 2018 titled My Dear Melancholy.