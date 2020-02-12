Dierks Bentley (L) and his wife Cassidy Black attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Rhett arrives for a Kennedy Center gala performance on December 8. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Keith Urban (R) poses with his wife Nicole Kidman. Urban will be headlining the 2020 Watershed Festival along with Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley are set to headline the 2020 Watershed Festival in George, Wash.

The festival will be held at the Gorge Amphitheatre over three days from July 31 to Aug. 2.

Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Jon Pardi, Randy Houser, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson, Hardy Morgan Evans, Lindsay Ell, Travis Denning, Blanco Brown, Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Tenille Arts and Dee Jay Silver are also set to perform with more artists to be announced at a later date.

Passes go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PDT through the event's official website. VIP options will be available for purchase.

Bentley is also set to headline the iHeartCountry Festival along with Lady Antebellum which takes place on May 2 at the University of Texas at Austin.

Rhett celebrated on Tuesday the birth of his third daughter, Lennon Love, with his wife Lauren Akins.