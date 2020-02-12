Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The 2020 Beale Street Music Festival will feature performances from the Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer.

Festival organizers announced a full lineup for the annual music festival Wednesday.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer will headline the festival, along with The 1975, DaBaby, 311, Deftones, Nelly, Of Monsters and Men, Louis the Child, Liam Gallagher, Sarkodie and Moneybagg Yo.

The Smashing Pumpkins confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

"Excited to announce that we'll be headlining the @BealeStMusicFes in Memphis on Friday May 1st," the band wrote.

Festival organizers previously announced The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, The Avett Brothers, Three 6 Mafia, Leon Bridges, Lindsey Buckingham, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, AJR, Young Dolph, Rival Sons, Mavis Staples, Billy Strings, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Taj Mahal and Sheer Mag as headlining acts.

BRINGING THE HEAT THIS MAY! PRESENTING THE 2020 BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP : https://t.co/47Tw9CnW7z pic.twitter.com/4KBscTRCcs— Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) February 12, 2020

This year's festival will take place May 1-3 in Memphis, Tenn. Early-bird and VIP passes are on sale and range from $55 for a single-day ticket to $799 for the ultimate VIP experience.

The Smashing Pumpkins released its 10th studio album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., in 2018. Weezer will release its 14th studio album, Van Weezer, on May 15.