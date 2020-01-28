Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival will feature performances from Dierks Bentley and Lady Antebellum.

Festival organizers announced a lineup for the country music festival Tuesday on Twitter.

This year's event will take place May 2 at Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas at Austin. Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. ET, with pre-sale tickets available to Capital One card members Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.

"The 2020 #iHeartCountry Festival lineup is officially HERE!" the post reads.

Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and Chase Rice will also perform. Hot Country Knights, Bobby Bones and other stars will appear as special guests.

Bentley confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"Austin! Looking forward to seeing you at the @iHeartCountry festival on May 2nd! Going to be a blast, see y'all there," he wrote.

The iHeartCountry Festival is hosted by iHeartRadio. The company said in a press release that it will livestream the festival on livexlive.com and broadcast it on its country music stations.

Bentley most recently released the album The Mountain in 2018. Lady Antebellum released its eighth studio album, Ocean, in November.