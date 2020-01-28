Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The 2020 Firefly Music Festival will feature headlining performances from Billie Eilish, Halsey and Khalid.

Festival organizers announced a lineup for the music festival Tuesday on Twitter.

This year's event runs June 18-21 in at The Woodlands in Dover, Del. Passes go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ET, with pre-sale tickets available Friday at 10 a.m.

"Fireflyers, we're going back to the Woodlands!" the post reads.

Rage Against the Machine, Blink-182, Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, Illenium, Diplo, Run the Jewels, Chvrches, David Lee Roth, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Kali Uchis and other acts will also perform.

Eilish released her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March. She won big Sunday at the Grammy Awards, taking home Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Eilish will perform Feb. 18 at the BRIT Awards. She will also write and record the theme song for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, this month. She will promote the album with a new North American tour that begins June 2 in Seattle, Wash.