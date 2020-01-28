Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The 2020 Boston Calling Music Festival will feature a headlining performance from Rage Against the Machine.

Festival organizers announced a full lineup for the annual music festival Tuesday on Twitter. Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers were previously announced as headlining acts.

This year's festival takes place May 22-24 at Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Mass. Three-day passes are available now and range from $399.99 to $1,999.99.

The Foo Fighters will headline the May 22 shows, with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brittany Howard, Noname, The Struts, Sharron Van Etten, Pup, Andrew W.K. and other acts to also perform.

Rage Against the Machine will take the stage May 23, along with Run the Jewels, Banks, Koffee, Pink Sweat$, Dave, Orville Peck, RJD2, Jay Som and other acts.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the May 24 shows, with The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Angels & Airwaves, LP, Phoebe Bridgers and other acts to perform.

"Boston is such a great city for rock music, and we are so proud to bring some of the most important rock artists of all time to Boston Calling next Memorial Day Weekend," Boston Calling, LLC co-founder and CEO Brian Appel previously said.

Rage Against the Machine had been inactive for over eight years when it announced its reunion and a series of shows in November. The band last released the album Renegades in 2000.

Rage Against the Machine will also perform at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., in June, along with Billie Eilish, Halsey and Khalid.