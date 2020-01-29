Jan. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a preview Wednesday of their video for the single "Crossroads."

The teaser shows different shots of the GFriend members and a group scene around a campfire. The preview ends with a shot of a glass ball, potentially a reference to GFriend's debut single, "Glass Bead."

"Crossroads" is the lead single from GFriend's forthcoming EP, Labyrinth. The group will release the EP and the full "Crossroads" video Feb. 3.

GFriend shared a tracklist for Labyrinth last week. The album includes the songs "Crossroads," "Labyrinth," "Here We Are," "Eclipse," "Dreamcatcher" and "From Me."

GFriend announced its comeback this month on its fifth anniversary as a group. Labyrinth will be GFriend's first release since its label, Source Music, was acquired by Big Hit Entertainment, the same agency as BTS.

GFriend most recently released the Japanese album Fallin' Light.

GFriend consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group is known for the singles "Rough," "Navillera," "Love Whisper" and "Fever."