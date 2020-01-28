Jan. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is teasing its first full-length album.

The K-pop group shared a trailer for the forthcoming album Tuesday.

The teaser shows several images of outer space and ends with the camera zooming in on a glowing pentagon-shaped object in the galaxy.

Pentagon had shared a teaser image Monday featuring a pentagon in space.

Pentagon's agency, Cube Entertainment, had announced last week that Pentagon will make its comeback in February with a full-length album.

"Because this is the first studio album they will release since their debut, they are preparing diligently," the company said.

Pentagon debuted as a group in 2016 and most recently released the EP Sum(me:r) in July.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, YanAn, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group is known for the singles "Gorilla," "Beautiful," "Shine," "Sha La La" and "Humph!"