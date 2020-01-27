Jan. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is teasing its forthcoming first full-length album.

The K-pop group shared a teaser Monday on Twitter after announcing it will release its first studio album.

The short teaser shows a glowing purple pentagon against a celestial background. The scene then cuts to black.

Pentagon's agency, Cube Entertainment, said in a statement last week that Pentagon will make its comeback with a full-length album in mid-February.

"Because this is the first studio album they will release since their debut, they are preparing diligently. Please anticipate the album's release," the company said.

[] #펜타곤, 2월 중순 컴백...데뷔 3년여만 첫 정규앨범 (출처 : 엑스포츠뉴스 | 네이버 TV연예)https://t.co/I9S598eH1S— CUBE ENTERTAINMENT (@cubeunited) January 22, 2020

Pentagon debuted as a group in 2016. The group's most recent EP, Sum(me:r), was released in July.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, YanAn, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group is known for the singles "Gorilla," "Beautiful," "Shine," "Sha La La" and "Humph!"