Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Golden Child is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of its video for the song "Without You."

The teaser shows sparse, close-up shots of the Golden Child members and energetic scenes of the group dancing.

"Without You" is the title track from Golden Child's forthcoming repackaged album. The group will release Without You and the full "Without You" music video Jan. 29.

Golden Child shared new concept photos for the album Wednesday. The pictures show the group's members wearing identical black turtlenecks and brown suits.

Golden Child consists of Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin. The group is known for the singles "It's U," "Let Me," "Genie" and "Wannabe," and released its debut studio album, Re-boot, in November.