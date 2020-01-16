Jan. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is teasing a concept for its forthcoming album Timeless.

The K-pop group released clips Thursday of its members on the set of a moody photoshoot.

The short videos shows Super Junior members Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun wearing dark clothing and posing in dramatic lighting.

Super Junior referred to the clips as the "Shadow" version of its "jacket films."

Super Junior previously released "Bright" concept photos of the members posing in lighter clothing against a white background.

Timeless is a repackaged version of the group's ninth studio album, Time_Slip, released in October. Time_Slip includes the singles "Show," "Somebody New," "The Crown," "I Think I" and "Super Clap."

Timeless will feature the title track "2YA2YAO." The album is scheduled for release Jan. 28.