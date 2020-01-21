Jan. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is sharing new details about its album Labyrinth.

The K-pop stars released a tracklist for the album Tuesday on Twitter.

Labyrinth will feature six songs, including the title track "Crossroads." The other songs are "Labyrinth," "Here We Are," "Eclipse," "Dreamcatcher" and "From Me."

On Monday, GFriend teased its concepts for Labyrinth in the special video "A Tale of the Glass Bead: Previous Story." The video opens with idyllic shots of GFriend existing in harmony, but the group is torn apart by power and envy.

"Envy is like a seed planted in our hearts, growing on its own without water or care, twisting its vines amongst us," the narrator says. "We were divided, our backs turned on each other."

The narrator reflects on how their power might still be used for good.

"Wishing we could turn back time, we stand at a crossroads," the narrator says.

GFriend shared plans for Labyrinth last week. The group will release the album Feb. 3.

GFriend consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group last released the Japanese album Fallin' Light in November.