Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band The Boyz is gearing up to release its debut studio album.

The K-pop group shared a trailer for the album, titled Reveal, on Friday.

The teaser features dramatic imagery, including scenes of The Boyz members behind different types of fabric, and shots of broken glass and a moonlit sky.

The Boyz will release Reveal on Feb. 10. The group announced its comeback in a tweet Wednesday.

The Boyz most recently released the holiday song "White" in December. Its most recent EP, the Japanese album Tattoo, debuted in November. The EP includes a single of the same name.

The Boyz consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, and debuted as a group in 2017. The group is known for the singles "Boy," "Keeper," Bloom Bloom" and "D.D.D."