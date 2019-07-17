Pentagon releases new EP, 'Humph!" music video

July 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a music video Wednesday for the new single "Humph," aka "Forbidden."

The video shows the members of Pentagon play quarrelsome schoolboys as they sing about the childlike tendency to sulk or get mad when a romance isn't going well.

Pentagon promoted the video in a tweet Wednesday. The video was produced by rapper and producer Giriboy.

"Pentagon - 'Forbidden' (Prod. By Giriboy)' Official Music Video #PENTAGON #Forbidden #Humph #SUMMER," the post reads.

"Forbidden" appears on Pentagon's new EP, Sum(me:r), also released Wednesday. The group had teased the video for the song Monday.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group is known for the singles "Gorilla," "Pretty Pretty," "Shine" and "Sha La La."