Jan. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS appeared on The Late Late Show and discussed their appearance at the Grammys before performing their new song "Black Swan."

"It felt like K-pop was finally recognized worldwide by Alicia," member RM said, referring to Grammy host Alicia Keys. BTS was the first ever K-pop band to perform at the ceremony.

The group then performed "Black Swan"on the Late Late Show stage. BTS was barefoot and wore all black as they delivered highly-choreographed dance moves in front of a dark forest background.

The floor was made to look like water with a waterfall visually displayed in the background.

"Black Swan" will appear on BTS' upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, which will be released on Feb. 21.

BTS ended their appearance by playing a game of hide and seek with Corden and Ashton Kutcher. Each BTS member split up and picked different hiding spots within the Late Late Show studio.

Corden won the game after he found four BTS members before Kutcher.