Lindsay Lohan said she will release her third studio album at the end of February. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan says her new album is coming next month.

The 33-year-old singer and actress said in an Instagram comment Thursday that she will release her third studio album at the end of February.

Lohan spoke out after a fan account shared a throwback photo of her performing. The fan account wrote the caption, "Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!"

"End of feb!" Lohan responded.

Lohan's most recent album, A Little More Personal (Raw), was released in 2005. She released the new single "Xanax" in 2019.

Lohan had teased new music in June, sharing a since-deleted photo of herself in the studio. She subsequently confirmed plans for new music by re-tweeting an article about the photo.

"Hard At Work," she wrote.

As an actress, Lohan most recently appeared in the film Among the Shadows. She starred in Season 2 of the Netflix series Sick Note in 2018.

During an episode of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club in January 2019, Lohan credited Oprah Winfrey with helping her turn her life around. Lohan said Winfrey gave her a "different perspective" following her jail time.