Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on February 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lindsay Lohan credited Oprah Winfrey with giving her a "different perspective" after her jail time. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan says media mogul Oprah Winfrey inspired her to turn her life around.

The 32-year-old actress said credited Winfrey with giving her a "different perspective" after her jail time during the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club after-show Tuesday.

"I think Oprah really gave me a different perspective in life," Lohan told Jonathan Bennett, her Mean Girls co-star and host of the after-show, according to People.

"I was tired of being there for everyone and taking care of everyone and just wanted to be there for myself and be okay with being alone," she said. "It's okay to be alone."

Lohan spoke with Winfrey during an OWN docu-series in 2013 following a 90-day stint in rehab. She shared her biggest lesson from Winfrey in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that aired Wednesday.

"Just to take care of me. I have a tendency to put everyone else first and I forget I need me time," the star said.

Lohan said she hopes Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club will show a different side of her to the public. The MTV series follows Lohan as she manages a club in Mykonos, Greece.

"That was so in my past," she said of her struggle with sobriety. "I'm running the show, so I have to be on it and I love that."

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premiered Tuesday on MTV.