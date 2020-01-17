Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Eminem released a surprise new album on Friday titled Music To Be Murdered By.

The 20-track release is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Ed Sheeran, the late Juice WRLD, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, Sklar Grey, Royce Da 5'9, Joell Ortiz, Young M.A, White Gold, Denaun, Don Toliver and KXNG Crooked make guest appearances.

"It's your funeral," Eminem said on Twitter alongside the cover art for the project which features blood and the rapper holding up a gun and an axe to his head.

Eminem also released a music video for album song "Darkness" which includes an anti-gun violence message.

Music To Be Murdered By follows 2018's Kamikaze which also had a surprise release.