Eminem releases surprise new album 'Kamikaze'

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Eminem surprised fans Thursday night with the sudden release of his 10th studio album titled Kamikaze.

"Tried not 2 overthink this 1... enjoy," the rapper said on Twitter alongside the project's album art which features the back end of a jet fighter plane on the front and the same plane crashing on the back.

Kamikaze, executive-produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem, features 13 tracks and special appearances by Joyner Lucas, Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg, Royce Da 5'9″, and Jessie Reyez.

Eminem, on the album, takes aim at President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, the Grammy Awards and the press, who Eminem says panned his previous release, Revival.

Kamikaze can be streamed on services such as Apple Music and Spotify or purchased on iTunes.