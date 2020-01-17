Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers pay homage to Risky Business, Grease and Say Anything in the music video for their new single, "What A Man Gotta Do."

The clip, released on Friday, features their spouses -- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Nick Jonas and Chopra dance in their underwear in reference to 1983's Risky Business; Joe Jonas and Turner are at the school dance from 1978's Grease; and Kevin Jonas plays music outside Danielle Jonas' bedroom as seen in 1989's Say Anything.

"What a man gotta do?/ To be totally locked up by you/ What a man gotta say?/ What a man gotta pray?/ To be your last good night and your first good day," the band sings on the track.

The band and their significant others previously performed together in the music video for "Sucker" in March 2019.

"What A Man Gotta Do" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Soundcloud, and Deezer.

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.