Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Rock band Barenaked Ladies is reviving its Last Summer on Earth tour in 2020.

The group shared plans Friday on Twitter for a new iteration of tour featuring the Gin Blossoms and Toad and the Wet Sprocket.

"BNL's Last Summer On Earth returns in 2020!! Joining BNL are good friends @ginblossoms and @ToadWetSprocket," the post reads.

The tour begins June 3 in St. Augustine, Fla., and ends July 23 in the band's hometown of Toronto, Ontario. Tickets go on sale Jan. 24, with pre-sale tickets available via the band's Barenaked Bytes app Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

2020 marks Barenaked Ladies' sixth annual Last Summer on Earth tour. Singer-guitarist Ed Robertson told Billboard the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket have long been on the band's radar for the tour.

"We're really looking for a full night of artists that touch a lot of moments in people's lives and span many decades, and both of these bands do that," the musician said.

"It's a rock-solid tour where people come early and want to see all three bands. It feels good as an artist going out with a package like that," he added.

Barenaked Ladies released its 12th studio album, Fake Nudes, in 2017, and is working on a new album.

Here's the full list of dates for the Last Summer on Earth tour:

June 3 - St. Augustine, Fla., at Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 4 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 6 - Houston, Texas, at Revention Music Center

June 7 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 11 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre

June 13 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 14 - Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 16 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery

June 18 - Redmond, Wash., at Marymoor Amphitheater

June 19 - Troutdale, Ore., at Edgefield

June 20 - Airway Heights, Wash., at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

June 23 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 25 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

June 26 - Prior Lake, Minn., at Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino

June 27 - Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs

June 29 - Chicago, Ill., at Chicago Theatre

July 1 - St. Louis, Mo., at TBA

July 3 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 4 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 5 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 7 - Lewiston, N.Y., at Artpark Amphitheater

July 8 - New York, N.Y., at Central Park SummerStage

July 10 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 11 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

July 12 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 14 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

July 15 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap

July 17 - Charleston, S.C., at Volvo Car Stadium

July 18 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

July 19 - Baltimore, Md., at MECU Pavilion

July 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE

July 23 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage