Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Rock band Barenaked Ladies is reviving its Last Summer on Earth tour in 2020.
The group shared plans Friday on Twitter for a new iteration of tour featuring the Gin Blossoms and Toad and the Wet Sprocket.
"BNL's Last Summer On Earth returns in 2020!! Joining BNL are good friends @ginblossoms and @ToadWetSprocket," the post reads.
The tour begins June 3 in St. Augustine, Fla., and ends July 23 in the band's hometown of Toronto, Ontario. Tickets go on sale Jan. 24, with pre-sale tickets available via the band's Barenaked Bytes app Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.
2020 marks Barenaked Ladies' sixth annual Last Summer on Earth tour. Singer-guitarist Ed Robertson told Billboard the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket have long been on the band's radar for the tour.
"We're really looking for a full night of artists that touch a lot of moments in people's lives and span many decades, and both of these bands do that," the musician said.
"It's a rock-solid tour where people come early and want to see all three bands. It feels good as an artist going out with a package like that," he added.
Barenaked Ladies released its 12th studio album, Fake Nudes, in 2017, and is working on a new album.
Here's the full list of dates for the Last Summer on Earth tour:
June 3 - St. Augustine, Fla., at Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 4 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 6 - Houston, Texas, at Revention Music Center
June 7 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 11 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
June 12 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre
June 13 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
June 14 - Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 16 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery
June 18 - Redmond, Wash., at Marymoor Amphitheater
June 19 - Troutdale, Ore., at Edgefield
June 20 - Airway Heights, Wash., at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
June 23 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 25 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
June 26 - Prior Lake, Minn., at Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino
June 27 - Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs
June 29 - Chicago, Ill., at Chicago Theatre
July 1 - St. Louis, Mo., at TBA
July 3 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 4 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 5 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
July 7 - Lewiston, N.Y., at Artpark Amphitheater
July 8 - New York, N.Y., at Central Park SummerStage
July 10 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 11 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
July 12 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
July 14 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met
July 15 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap
July 17 - Charleston, S.C., at Volvo Car Stadium
July 18 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
July 19 - Baltimore, Md., at MECU Pavilion
July 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE
July 23 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage