Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Country music star Jason Aldean is adding 22 dates to his We Back tour.
The 42-year-old singer announced in a tweet Wednesday that he is extending the tour through the summer. The tour features special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.
The new leg begins July 17 in Toronto and ends Sept. 26 in Irvine, Calif. Tickets for select shows go on sale Jan. 24.
Aldean will kick off the We Back tour Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C. The first leg ends March 14 in St. Paul, Minn.
We Back shares a name with Aldean's most recent single, released in September. The song appears on the singer's ninth studio album, 9.
Here's the full list of summer dates for the We Back tour:
July 17 -- Toronto at Budweiser Stage
July 23 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 24 -- Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC
July 25 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
July 31 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Aug. 1 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 -- Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 13 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 14 -- Philadelphia at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 15 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 21 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 22 -- Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 -- Atlanta at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheater
Sept. 17 -- Albuquerque at Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 18 -- Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 19 -- San Diego at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 -- Sacramento at Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre