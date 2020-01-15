Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Country music star Jason Aldean is adding 22 dates to his We Back tour.

The 42-year-old singer announced in a tweet Wednesday that he is extending the tour through the summer. The tour features special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.

The new leg begins July 17 in Toronto and ends Sept. 26 in Irvine, Calif. Tickets for select shows go on sale Jan. 24.

Aldean will kick off the We Back tour Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C. The first leg ends March 14 in St. Paul, Minn.

We Back shares a name with Aldean's most recent single, released in September. The song appears on the singer's ninth studio album, 9.

Here's the full list of summer dates for the We Back tour:

July 17 -- Toronto at Budweiser Stage

July 23 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 24 -- Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC

July 25 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

July 31 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Aug. 1 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 -- Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 13 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 14 -- Philadelphia at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 15 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 21 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 22 -- Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 -- Atlanta at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheater

Sept. 17 -- Albuquerque at Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 18 -- Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 19 -- San Diego at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Sacramento at Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre