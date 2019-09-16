Jason Aldean (L) and Brittany Kerr attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Aldean will tour with Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- "Rearview Town" singer Jason Aldean will embark on a new tour in January.

The 42-year-old country music star announced plans for his We Back tour in Monday.

Aldean will tour with Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver in 2020. The tour begins Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C., and currently ends March 14 in St. Paul, Minn. Tickets go on sale Friday.

"Jason Aldean's #WeBackTour kicks off in January with special guests @MorganWallen, @RileyGreenMusic, & @deejaysilver1!" Aldean tweeted.

Jason Aldean's #WeBackTour kicks off in January with special guests @MorganWallen, @RileyGreenMusic, & @deejaysilver1! Get all the details on dates and cities below.— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 16, 2019

The We Back tour is named after Aldean's new single of the same name. The song is the first to debut from Aldean's forthcoming ninth studio album, titled 9, which is scheduled for release Nov. 22.

"Early on I always thought if we ever got to make nine albums, I'm going to call it 9," Aldean said in a statement about the album this month. "It was my baseball number growing up, and it's just kind of always been my lucky number. I remember cutting the first album and thinking 'that's forever away,' and now here we are."

Aldean's most recent album, Rearview Town, was released in April 2018.

Here's the list of We Back tour dates:

Jan. 30 - Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Jan. 31 - Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 1 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Feb. 6 - Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 7 - CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 8 - Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

Feb. 13 - TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill.

Feb. 14 - JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo.

Feb. 15 - InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Feb. 20 - Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W.V.

Feb. 21 - John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Feb. 27 - CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, La.

Feb. 28 - Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Feb. 2 - First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.

March 5 - Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

March 6 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss.

March 7 - BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Miss.

March 12 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisc.

March 13 - Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

March 14 - Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.