Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Shakira released a new trailer Friday for her upcoming concert film, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour.

The singer is featured in the clip performing hit songs such as "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever" in front of thousands of screaming fans.

The concert film, which will be released in U.S. theaters for two nights on Nov. 13 and 17, uses footage primarily from Shakira's August 2018 show at The Forum in Los Angeles. Behind-the-scenes footage will also be featured.

Shakira's El Dorado world tour, which was launched to support her eleventh studio album of the same name, was originally postponed in November 2017 after the music star suffered from a vocal cord hemorrhage.

"For two nights only, the cinema version relives the larger-than-life show on the big screen, and through documentary footage and Shakira's own words highlights what it took for Shakira and her team to bring the career-highlight show to 22 countries and nearly a million fans, following the drama of having to postpone the entire tour," reads the synopsis.

Tickets are available now.