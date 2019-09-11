Brantley Gilbert (L) and Amber Cochran Gilbert attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Brantley Gilbert is a dad of two.

The 34-year-old country music singer took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming his second child, daughter Braylen Hendrix, with wife Amber Cochran Gilbert.

Gilbert shared a slideshow of family photos with baby Braylen. Gilbert and his wife are also parents to 22-month-old son Barrett Hardy-Clay.

"Happy.... Healthy.... Blessed...." he wrote.

Amber Cochran Gilbert confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"And now we're a family of 4," she wrote. "Braylen Hendrix arrived yesterday at 1:18pm and weighed the exact same thing big brother Barrett did, 6 lbs and 7 oz. We're smitten of course and so grateful for a healthy, happy baby girl. #babybray #bigbrotherbarrett #soblessed."

Singers Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell and Jacob Bryant were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Awww congrats y'all!!!" Pearce wrote.

"Ahhh so excited for you guys. Huge congrats!!!" Ell added.

Gilbert and his wife had confirmed in March they were expecting their second child. The couple announced they were having a baby girl at a party with family and friends.

"Oh, I cried!" Gilbert told People. "I was so sure it was a boy. I wasn't ready for it to be a little girl -- and man, when it was! I just wanted a healthy, happy baby, but a little girl means a whole other deal."

Gilbert is known for the singles "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," "Bottoms Up" and "One Hell of an Amen." He will release his fifth studio album, Fire & Brimstone, on Oct. 4.