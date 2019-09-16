'DWTS: Christie Brinkley's daughter to replace model in Season 28

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel, left to right, attend the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch in 2017. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Sailor Brinkley-Cook attends the amfAR New York gala in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will replace the model in Dancing with the Stars Season 28.

ABC News confirmed Monday that Brinkley-Cook, 21, will take her mom's place in the ABC reality competition due to Brinkley's recent injury.

Brinkley, 65, broke her arm during rehearsals and required surgery on her wrist and arm.

"Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season," Brinkley jokingly said in a statement. "Sailor joined the cast when I got mine... ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!"

Brinkley-Cook is racing to learn her mom's routine ahead of the Season 28 premiere Monday evening.

"I'm doing this for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud," she told Good Morning America. "She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."

Brinkley had shared a video of herself in costume just Sunday evening. ABC News said the outfit fit Brinkley-Cook perfectly.

"I'm so excited for tomorrow's show! @dancingabc," Brinkley captioned the post on Instagram. "'To live without risk is to risk not living.' - Pope Pius."

Brinkley-Cook is a burgeoning model who appeared with Brinkley and sister Alexa Ray Joel in the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Brinkley-Cook also posed for the 2018 issue.